JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $121.72. 48,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
