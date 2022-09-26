JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1 %

APD stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,911. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average is $244.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

