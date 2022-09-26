JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €107.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

SY1 stock opened at €101.25 ($103.32) on Friday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of €107.55 and a 200 day moving average of €106.08.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

