JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $192.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %

FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average of $216.03. FedEx has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.