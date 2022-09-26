JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,458.75 ($41.79).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 55.99 ($0.68) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,614.01 ($31.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,105. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £34.96 billion and a PE ratio of 523.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,831.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,302.24.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

