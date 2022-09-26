JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,654.18 ($19.99).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 927.80 ($11.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,319.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 961.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.18. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

