Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 19.48 and last traded at 19.22. Approximately 33,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,558,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 22.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

