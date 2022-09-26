Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Kape Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 254 ($3.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.41. Kape Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 250.55 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £892.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,814.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.