Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Kape Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 254 ($3.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.41. Kape Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 250.55 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £892.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,814.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.