Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.97. 1,173,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,689. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.