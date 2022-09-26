Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.97. 1,173,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,689. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

