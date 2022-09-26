Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 2,767 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 701,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:POR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.78. 2,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

