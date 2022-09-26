Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 3,049 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

