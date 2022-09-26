Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,106,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

PM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.87. 19,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

