Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,487. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

