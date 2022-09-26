Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,201. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

