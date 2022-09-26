Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $515,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $93.86. 11,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,460. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

