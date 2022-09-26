Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $830,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $62.71. 163,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

