Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after buying an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

