Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $13.69 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 381,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 5.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,671 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 70,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. 31,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,592. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

