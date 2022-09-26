Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $161.24. 50,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

