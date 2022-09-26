Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,222. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

