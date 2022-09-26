KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

KEY traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $16.21. 128,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,766,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

