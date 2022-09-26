Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON KEYS traded down GBX 25.21 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 459.79 ($5.56). The stock had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 542.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 603.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £143.79 million and a PE ratio of 2,189.48. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.00).

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

