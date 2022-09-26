Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4,584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

