Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

