Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.66 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

