K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

9/22/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.50 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/5/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/12/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €23.00 ($23.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.50 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of SDF stock traded down €1.65 ($1.68) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €19.37 ($19.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,234,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

