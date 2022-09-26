Kulupu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92,924.33 (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Kulupu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kulupu has a market cap of $92,924.33 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Kulupu

Kulupu uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. The official website for Kulupu is kulupu.network. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

