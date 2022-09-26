Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.84. 17,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.67 and a 200-day moving average of $470.97. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $373.58 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

