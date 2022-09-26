Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.30.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $380.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.97. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $373.58 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

