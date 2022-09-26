Lamden Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

