Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 72.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Laureate Education by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 28.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth $157,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 87,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth $709,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

