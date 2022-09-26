Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 11,192 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $142,474.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,447.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25.

On Thursday, July 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,527 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40.

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $22,137.50.

On Thursday, July 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 30 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $345.00.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

Lazydays Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. 79,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 663,849 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

