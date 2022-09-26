Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. BankUnited comprises about 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.86% of BankUnited worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BankUnited by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $34.94. 26,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

