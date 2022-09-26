Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.56% of Korn Ferry worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. 21,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.