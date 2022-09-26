Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,753 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem comprises 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.71% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $29,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after buying an additional 2,007,261 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,292,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,075,000 after buying an additional 487,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,984. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $244,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

