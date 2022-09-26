Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 957,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

