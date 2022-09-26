Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.66. The company had a trading volume of 960,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.