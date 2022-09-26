Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $18.46 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.00. 23,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day moving average is $215.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $152.50 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

