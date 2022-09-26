Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,906 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.65% of Viavi Solutions worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 68.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after buying an additional 1,360,538 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,953,000 after buying an additional 120,695 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,272 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 113,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,987. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

