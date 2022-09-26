Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 12,464 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.71% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. 11,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,296. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.