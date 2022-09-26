Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,447 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.22. 445,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $132.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

