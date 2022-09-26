Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,470 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,533. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.