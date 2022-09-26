Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,758 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EME stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,176. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.