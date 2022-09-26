Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,683 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA comprises 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $38,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUSA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.64. 19,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.88. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.97 and a 1 year high of $303.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.15 and its 200-day moving average is $249.67.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

