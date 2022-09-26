LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.20

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.20 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEGIF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.