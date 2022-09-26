Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 271,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,212. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

