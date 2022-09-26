Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $29,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.