Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 611,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.97. 79,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

