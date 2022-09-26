Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 191,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,390. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.