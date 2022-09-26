Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

TXN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.52. 188,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

